Paddle in the Parks

media release: Join Dane County Parks staff on this 3.8 mile paddle on Black Earth Creek. Enjoy a late afternoon paddle on Dane County waterways.

This event is free if you bring your own boat. We have five canoes available to rent for $20 each. Each canoe can hold up to two adults (paddling) and 1-2 children if seated. A PFD must be worn at all times while out on the water. Rental boats will include PFDs.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀:

The route is about 3.8 miles long. This paddle is more advanced than previous events, so paddling experience on moving water preferred.

5:00-5:15 - Boat drop off at Olson Road Bridge (GPS 43.156186, -89.776394 )

5:15-5:45 - Park vehicles at Lion's Park in Mazomanie (GPS 43.179047, -89.804631). Dane County Parks van will shuttle you back to your boats at the Olson Road bridge.

5:45-6:00 - Remarks/Safety Talk

6:00-8:00 - Paddle the creek from Olson Road to Lion's Park in Mazomanie

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

If you are bringing your own boat, you do not need to register in advance. If you would like to rent a boat from us, please register online at: please register and pay online. Registration is required in advance to rent canoes.