Paddle in the Parks

media release: Join Dane County Parks staff on this 4.75 mile paddle on the Yahara River. Enjoy an evening paddle on Dane County waterways. This event is free if you bring your own boat. We have four canoes available to rent for $20 each. Each canoe can hold up to two adults (paddling) and 1-2 children if seated. A PFD must be worn at all times while out on the water. Rental boats will include PFDs.

5 pm – 8 pm, Lake Kegonsa Lock and Dam, 2240 Williams Dr, Stoughton, WI 53589 (LaFollette County Park)

This paddle is very easy and is great for novice paddlers.

5:00-5:15 - Boat drop off at Lake Kegonsa Lock and Dam, 2240 Williams Dr, Stoughton, WI 53589 (LaFollette County Park)

5:15-5:45 - Park vehicles at Division Street Park, 110 N Division St, in Stoughton (on street parking). Dane County Parks van will shuttle you back to your boats at the put-in.

5:45 - Remarks/Safety Talk

5:45-8:00 - Paddle the Yahara River from LaFollette Park to Stoughton

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: If you are bringing your own boat, you do not need to register in advance. If you would like to rent a boat from us, please register and pay online. Registration is required in advance to rent canoes.