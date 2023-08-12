Paddle & Pig Roast

media release: Join Sugar River Outfitters, Seven Acre Dairy Company, and Hop Garden Brewery on August 13 for a paddle down the Sugar River, followed by a riverside pig roast--all for a good cause!

T﻿he Paddle: Enjoy a picturesque and adventurous paddle through the Sugar River Wildlife Area, just upstream from Paoli, Wisconsin. This beautiful roughly 4 mile stretch of river will keep you on your toes with twists and turns, relax you with all the sounds of nature that abound, and even boasts a small rapids! Great for all experience levels. Total paddle time 2 hours. Guests will choose either a kayak for 1 or canoe for 2. The shuttle service provided by Sugar River Outfitters will leave regularly from the Seven Acre Dairy Company parking lot between 9am to 1pm. The paddle will end at Seven Acre, where you'll be greeted by food, beverages, and merriment.

T﻿he Pig Roast: The whole-hog BBQ pig roast will feature a pastured pig from Green Fire Farm in Monticello and southern-style, Sugar River Valley-inspired sides. Each guest will enjoy about a 1/2 pound of pork BBQ + 2-3 sides of their choosing, with vegetarian options available. Pig roast service will begin at noon and go through about 4pm. Cocktails, beer, wine, and N/A beverages will be available for purchase, which will include a full selection of beer from Hop Garden Brewery!

G﻿uests are more than welcome to bring their own boats and/or just come for the pig roast!

T﻿icket Prices:

$﻿75: Kayak (Includes personal floatation device & paddle), shuttle service, and pig roast for 1

$﻿125: Canoe (Includes personal floatation device & paddle), shuttle service, and pig roast for 2

$﻿30: Pig Roast Only, includes 1/2 pound of BBQ pork and 2-3 southern-style sides. A great option for people with their own boats or for those who just want to eat!

T﻿he Best Part: A portion of the day's proceeds benefit the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association