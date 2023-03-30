media release: Thursday, March 30 | 5:30–7:00 p.m., A Room of One’s Own (2717 Atwood Avenue)

Page & Stage: An Evening with Eve L. Ewing and Paul Tran

UW–Madison’s Division of the Arts, the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives and A Room of One’s Own are thrilled to welcome Eve L. Ewing to Madison in conversation with poet and UW–Madison Assistant Professor of English and Asian American Studies Paul Tran.

Register here. This event is all ages, free and open to the public. Space is limited: register to guarantee a spot. Masks are required at this venue. More on Eve L. Ewing's residency below.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of the Arts and the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) welcome writer, sociologist, poet and professor Dr. Eve L. Ewing as Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence and featured performer for the 2023 Line Breaks Festival.

An academic year-long partnership between the Division of the Arts and OMAI, the collaboration presents a series of short-term residencies with interdisciplinary artists who represent the three pillars of OMAI: academics, arts and activism. The residency series has brought Jay Adana and Zeniba Now, Jasmine Mans and Porsha Olayiwola to UW–Madison.

The fourth and last in the academic year-long series, Ewing’s residency will be from March 30–April 1, 2023 and will include a public conversation with poet and UW–Madison faculty Paul Tran on Thursday, March 30, and feature and headline performances at the annual Line Breaks Hip Hop Theater Festival on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

OMAI’s Line Breaks Hip Hop Theater Festival consists of performances, lectures and discussions by First Wave artist-scholars and invited professional artists engaging with the Madison community, on and off campus. Inaugurated through OMAI’s sponsored Interdisciplinary Arts Residency with Marc Bamuthi Joseph in the spring of 2007, the Line Breaks project culminated in a final performance of student work called “Just Bust!.” Now running for 15 years, “Just Bust!” has evolved into an open mic. Line Breaks brings the top new aesthetics in contemporary hip hop and interdisciplinary performance art to the UW–Madison campus and the surrounding community. It has evolved into a space for the investigation of contemporary American culture through the lens of hip hop performance. Line Breaks is now one of the largest hip hop-centered performance festivals in the Midwest and continues to be a space for the cultivation and presentation of independent and collaborative work by First Wave artist-scholars. Here, unique responses to common human experiences are explored. The narratives, myths and legends, specific to these diverse communities, are unearthed, distilled and presented in an environment that encourages discussion and continued investigation.