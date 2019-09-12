press release: Jin-Wen Yu Dance and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department present "Page," an evening of thought-provoking and visually stimulating contemporary dance, Thursday, ​September 12, and Friday, September 13, at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, September, 13 at 2:30 p.m., at Margaret H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave.

This concert features Yu’s choreography spanning from 2016 to the present, including works that have been performed nationally and internationally at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, in New York at the DUMBO Dance Festival, American Dance Guild, and the SoloDuo Dance Festival, and at the Asia-Pacific Dance Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The concert will include performances by Yun-Chen Liu, principal dancer, Jin-Wen Yu Dance, as well as talented emerging artists Caroline Criste, Elisa Hildner, Julianna Hom, Lauren John, Dianne Kotsonis, Nicolette Meunier, Joseph Rockman, Jessica Robling, Bailey Seymour, and Sam Welbel.

The first half of the concert will feature sections of Yu's previous ensemble and solo works including a quartet titled “Paging into the Realm of Imagination," and the solo “Letters of a Traveler." The second half features Yu’s new choreography, which addresses perspectives on aging, identity, and social conflict.

Tickets are $22 for the general public and $16 for students and seniors. Advance tickets may be purchased online at Campus Arts ticketing (https://artsticketing.wisc. edu), in person at the Campus Arts Box Office, 800 Langdon Street, Madison, WI, or by phone at (608) 265-2787. Remaining tickets will be available at the door in Lathrop Hall starting one hour before the performance. All tickets are reserved seating.

There will be a reception with the artists immediately following Friday's performance in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, on the first floor of Lathrop Hall. Refreshments will be served.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This project is supported by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, the Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorship, the UW-Madison Dance Department, and the friends of Jin-Wen Yu Dance