media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Join us every Wednesday from May 27 to August 26, 5pm-7pm for our free Rain Garden music sessions! It is a great way to enjoy acoustic music from local Madison area musicians. Bring a chair or blanket and sit back, relax, and enjoy!!

Paige Kleber is a young singer-songwriter whose original songs reflect pop and country influence and talent beyond her years. Paige first got a taste for what's possible with a song idea and a guitar through her experience with Girls Rock Camp, Madison. Her first EP of original songs (Blinded) released in 2024 at age 11. She has since been named the youngest ever to win Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Rising Star and Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Best New Artist Awards. Her newest single release (Give Up and Cry) was named Finalist for the International Songwriting Competition, with song proceeds benefiting mental health organizations NAMI and The Trevor Project. For more information, visit www.PaigeKleber.com.