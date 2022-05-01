RSVP for Paint a Pot for Mom
Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release : Come and make the perfect Mother's Day gift for mom! Paint a pot and then plant something in it! This is the perfect project for kids of any age.
To Register Email: darmstrong.camp.createability@
Please Register by May 1. The cost is $25 and includes the pot, the plant, all supplies for painting and planting, and instruction if needed.
4:30pm, May 3.
