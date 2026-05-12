media release:

Paint and Sip with Jyneal Radke

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Friday, May 15, 2026 | 6-8p | Deadline to register: May 14, 2026

$45

Ages 21+

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Unleash your inner artist while sipping on an adult beverage at this relaxing Paint and Sip class! No prior painting experience? No problem! Our talented instructor, Jyneal Radke, will guide you step-by-step through creating your 12×12″ masterpiece, ensuring an evening filled with laughter, relaxation, and inspiration. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a fun night out, our Paint and Sip class promises to ignite your passion for painting while indulging your desire to unwind and spend time in great company. Book your canvas today and let the creativity flow!

During your class you can also enjoy:

$5 glasses of house wine

$15 bottles of wine

$4 cans of beer or hard seltzer