press release:Cedarburg Artists Guild will host the 20th annual Paint Cedarburg: Plein Air painting event, June 6 – 13, 2020. 150 plein air artists will roam our charming city capturing your favorite historical structures, favorite coffee shops and picturesque countryside with oils, watercolors, and pastels. Recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin, these nationally recognized and local artists will leave the comforts of their studios and spend 5 days painting outside ... rain or shine. The public is encouraged to interact with the artists as they paint or simply marvel at their creativity.

Plein Air – a French expression meaning “in the open air”— describes the practice of artists painting outdoors with the subject directly in view rather than in a studio. Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color and movement into their works.

​

Fresh from Cedarburg: 8 am - 2:30 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020

​In this one-day event, 150 artists and spectators are immersed in the creative process. See the scenes and how the artists interpret them. Watch hundreds of paintings come to life before your eyes. View every painting created on this day as they are exhibited on the lawn of City Hall, from 3-5 pm. Purchase a work of art right off the easel on which it was painted. Meet the artists and learn more about their process. ​Cedarburg City Hall Lawn, W63 N645 Washington Ave, Cedarburg. In the event of rain all sales will be help in the Cedarburg Community Gym next to the City Hall Lawn.

Opening Party and Sale : 6:00 - 9:00 pm ​, Friday, June 12, 2020. Enjoy a lovely exhibition and sale while viewing the paintings that were created during the week. Meet the artists, ask them about their creative process, and purchase a work of art to add to your collection.

An award ceremony will begin at 6:30.

Exhibition and Gallery Sales: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, ​Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62 N546 Washington Ave, Cedarburg.