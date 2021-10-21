Paint Night
Camp Createability, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Come join Camp Createability the 3rd Thursday of October for a pumpkin spice and everything nice Paint Night!! We will be painting on wooden boards to make a rustic fall decoration! Our step by step instructions will lead you through the project and provide you with pro tips to add on your own flare! We can't wait to create with you!
Info
Camp Createability, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events