Paint Night

Buy Tickets

Camp Createability, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Come join Camp Createability the 3rd Thursday of October for a pumpkin spice and everything nice Paint Night!! We will be painting on wooden boards to make a rustic fall decoration! Our step by step instructions will lead you through the project and provide you with pro tips to add on your own flare! We can't wait to create with you!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1208546202985284/

Info

Camp Createability, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
608-577-5733
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Paint Night - 2021-10-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paint Night - 2021-10-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paint Night - 2021-10-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paint Night - 2021-10-21 18:00:00 ical