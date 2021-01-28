ONLINE: Paint Night

press release: Raise your glass to a NEW kind of night out! Camp Createability invites you to create art, guided by our professional artist (Christina Kovach). Grab your friends and spend two hours, laughing and letting your creative juices flow.

No experience is necessary.

You can provide your own supplies and we’ll provide all the supplies, you decide what is best for you.

Thursday, January 28, 2021. The event begins promptly at 6:00 PM. You can join us virtually or in person it is up to you. There are very limited in-person slots so register early.

$25 Virtual WITH Supplies

$10 Virtual Without Supplies

$25 In Person