RSVP for Paint Night

Winter Barn Paint Night

Come follow step by step instructions as you paint this beautiful Winter Barn Scene. All supplies needed are provided. The painting will be done on a 14"x14" canvas. We need a minimum of 3 people to run this event.

6pm-8pm, Thursday, Dec. 15, Camp Createability, 4510 Femrite Drive, Suite 1, Madison, WI 53716.

Register by Monday, December 12. $40.