RSVP for Paint Night
Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Come and paint this fun garden gnome just in time for spring! The gnome will be painted on a board with step by step instructions from our wonderful art instructor. The class can be taken in person or virtually. If you choose to participate virtually we will send you a list of the supplies that you will need.
6 pm, 3/17. $40 ($10 virtual option). RSVP by 3/10.
