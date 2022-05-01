RSVP for Paint Night

press release: Join Camp Createability at Karben4 on May 4, at 6 pm. This is the perfect mother/daughter event and comes just in time for some pre Mother's Day celebration fun!

Ticket includes your first drink, a charcuterie cup to snack on, and all supplies needed to complete your painting! Follow the step by step instructions from our amazing art instructor to create this beautiful bouquet on a board.

Please register by May 1 so we have time to get the supplies.