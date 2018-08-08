press release: Building on the the success of previous editions of Paint The Point plein air painting competitions, outdoor painters will set-up their palettes and canvases this August for the fifth edition of Paint The Point. The historic mining town of Mineral Point, and idyllic surrounding countryside, presents a myriad of scenic vistas for artists to capture. All 45 available openings were filled nearly two months in advance of the event, demonstrating it's popularity among professional artists from seven states.

Artists compete for over $5,000 in cash prizes in three separate competitions during the 4-day event. Paintings will be displayed and sold on Saturday, August 11, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm at the historic Masonic Lodge, 304 High Street in Mineral Point.

In the Main Event category, artists paint from Wednesday, August 8 through Friday afternoon, August 10 throughout the township of Mineral Point. They will capture landscapes, farms as well as scenes of the historic town. On Friday afternoon, a jury of art professionals judge two paintings submitted by each artist.

The Nocturne Event (night-time painting) begins Wednesday evening, August 8. Participating artists begin painting at dusk, into the night, and then submit their completed paintings the next morning. Visitors are encouraged to visit Mineral Point and watch artists paint by moonlight.

The Quick Paint Event begins at 8:00 am Saturday morning, August 11. Artists have only 2 hours, from start to finish, to create a painting of the downtown historic district. Visitors are encouraged to watch artists work. Completed paintings are judged and will be available for sale at 1:00 pm in a tent adjacent to the historic Masonic Lodge, 304 High Street.

"Over 150 paintings will be available from the three events. Experienced as well as new collectors will have wonderful opportunities to acquire original art that depicts the enchanting Driftless region and historic Mineral Point," said Ried Knapp, Arts Mineral Point Board President.

Paint The Point is presented by Arts Mineral Point, Inc., a 501c3 charitable organization. The organization’s mission is “to nurture and promote the arts in Mineral Point.” The group receives a commission for each painting sold. Several opportunities are available for businesses and individuals to sponsor the event. Sponsorship information as well as the event schedule and exhibit venue location map is available at www.artsmp.org/paint-the- paint.