Learn how to paint your cat using watercolors! We will start by outlining our cats with a black, waterproof pen and then layer on colors using a wet on dry technique. At the end, we will add a colorful background using a wet on wet technique.But you don't know how to draw your cat? NO PROBLEM! I will come to class with your cat drawn on your paper! That's right- this isn't a drawing class- it's a painting class! Let's not waste time on drawing! Perfect for beginners.*Your first drink is FREE! * Alcoholic and mocktail options available***THE BEST PART?!*** 10% of your class fee will go directly to Madison Cat Project.