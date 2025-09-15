media release: Learn how to paint your cat using watercolors!

You don't know how to draw your cat? NO PROBLEM! I will come to class with your cat drawn on your paper! That's right- this isn't a drawing class- it's a painting class! Let's not waste time on drawing! Perfect for beginners.

*Your first drink is FREE! * Alcoholic and mocktail options available. All supplies included. You will leave the class with a 5x7 inch framed or matted finished piece.

***THE BEST PART?!*** 10% of your class fee will go directly to Madison Cat Project.