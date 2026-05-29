Paint Your Dog

media release: Learn how to paint using watercolors! In this class, you will paint your own dog! We will start by outlining our pups with a black, waterproof pen and then layer on colors step by step.But you don't know how to draw? NO PROBLEM! I will come to class with your dog drawn on your paper! That's right- this isn't a drawing class- it's a painting class! Let's not waste time on drawing!All supplies included. You will leave the class with a 5x7 inch framed or matted finished piece.***THE BEST PART?!*** 10% of your class fee will go directly to Dane County Humane Society!