press release: Join Shelter from the Storm and Wine Canvas You in making a masterpiece of your pet! All pet paintings welcome – from cats and dogs, to roosters, bunnies, and reptiles! Tickets are $60, with a portion of proceeds going to Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue. All painting supplies, a pre-sketched canvas of your pet, instructions from pros, and a take home painting are all included!

Doors Open at 12:30p, Painting Starts at 1 pm, Sunday, February 9, Spay Me Clinic – 4475 Robertson Road.

Not an artist by nature? That’s ok! We ask that you send a photo of your pet to Wine Canvas You after registration and they will pre-draw your pet on canvas. Then get your paint brush wet with the guidance of the experts from Wine Canvas You!

This event is perfect for a date night, as a way to remember a beloved pet, or just a fun night out with friends!

Wine and snacks will be provided. Don’t forget to partake in the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win some cold, hard cash!

Register at www.winecanvasyou.com/paint_ your_pet