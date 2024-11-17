media release: Are you ready to create a canvas full of adorable fun and help out Underdog Pet Rescue, an incredible local animal organization? Join us for an unforgettable crafternoon of pet-inspired masterpieces!

Here's how it works:

Reserve your spot now!

Hurry - space is limited and you won't want to miss out on this paw-some event! We will email you a confirmation and ask for your beloved pet's picture

Whether they're a mischievous kitten, a loyal pup, or a silly turtle, we'll capture their essence on an 11x14 canvas! We provide all the supplies

No need to worry about brushes, paints, or canvases. We've got you covered! Head to Starkweather Brewing on Sunday, November 17th and get ready to unleash your inner artist!

Our instructor will guide you through every step, ensuring your pet's personality shines through in your masterpiece.

What to expect on Paint Your Pet Night:

An afternoon filled with creativity and fun.

An unforgettable bonding experience with fellow pet lovers at an awesome local business!

Snap pics of your progress and share your journey on social media.

Paint, learn more about Underdog Pet Rescue, enjoy the yummy offerings of Starkweather Brewing, and celebrate your furry friend's unique personality at Paint Your Pet Day – one of the most heartwarming, creative events in town!