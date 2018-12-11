press release: Winter Cycle: Tuesday, December 11, 2018-Sunday, March 3, 2019

Reception | Friday, January 11, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery III – Painted Stones, Laurel Fletcher

Additional Event: Rock Painting | Saturday, January 26, 2019, time TBA

Stone-painting has become a popular activity recently, driven largely by social media and the “Kindness Rocks” movement. Adults and children paint stones and leave them in public to be discovered by strangers, with the goal of spreading friendship and a sense of community.