RSVP for Painting Springtime in Soft Pastel

press release: Celebrate Spring! We will create two paintings based on the fresh beauty of the season, one from a floral still life and another from your own photos of spring landscapes or garden scenes. Learn how to capture the myriad colors of the season, develop composition skills, and take advantage of the versatility of soft pastel – the purest form of pigment we can use. View/download the supply list here.

Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Registration deadline: May 13

$130 / $105 Member

This class will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. We are currently requiring face coverings in all indoor spaces for people over the age of 5 years old. If you are not able to use a face covering, feel free to browse our virtual learning opportunities instead. Thank you!