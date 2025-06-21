"Earth to Ether," 3-8 pm on 6/21 and 3-6 pm, 6/22. Viewing by appointment through 6/30: paisleymaker@gmail.com.

media release: This exhibition of artwork by Paisley features a whimsical selection of colored pencil, acrylic, and oil paintings including the 4x8 foot piece “We Are Infinite”. This art show invites you to stand on the bridge between earth and ether, knowing that we always have a foot in each.

There will be food, drink, and general good vibes. All ages welcome!