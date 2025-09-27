Pajama Jam: Room at the Rainforest

media release: Explore the Zoo at night, but then go home to sleep in your own bed! Join us for our Pajama Jam and meet some zoo animals that start to come alive after the sun goes down! Enjoy an animal encounter, storytime, and a bedtime snack. Pajamas and stuffed animals welcome!

Theme: The rainforest is a home for so many different types of animals. Let's learn about them all! From small to big, animals that live high or low, there is plenty of room at the rainforest.

This program is designed for families with children ages 4-10. (1:5 minimum adult to child ratio per group)

Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Pre-registration required.

Cost: $25

This program is designed for families with children ages 4-10.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Pre-registration required.