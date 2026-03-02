Join us for a Pajama Jam!

This family-friendly program allows you and your child to spend an evening together exploring the zoo! Join us for a Pajama Jam and see what zoo animals do after the zoo gates close for the day. Enjoy an animal encounter, story time, and a craft.

Cost: $25. This program is designed for families with children ages 4-10. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.

Upcoming topics:

Camouflaged Critters – Saturday, March 14 – Now you see me, now you don’t! Can you find these camouflaged critters who are perfectly adapted to blend into their habitat? Come join us and learn all about crazy camouflage.

Sensational Senses – Saturday, April 18 – Animals experience the world in amazing ways through sight, sound, smell, and beyond! In this Pajama Jam program, we’ll meet incredible animals with super senses and we’ll compare them with our own senses.

Artsy Animals – Saturday, May 2 – Animals have inspired incredible artwork around the world, and our animals at the Zoo have proven to be excellent artists themselves. Get ready for an artistic adventure as we explore the world of animal art!

The World Wide (Food) Web – Friday, May 29 – We’re all connected, not just over the internet but through our food and energy! In this Pajama Jam we will learn all about food webs and how plants, animals who eat plants and animals who eat other animals are connected to each other!