Pakistani Cooking

press release: Explore the flavors of Pakistan at the Verona Public Library on Saturday, January 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join Huma Siddiqui, cookbook author and founder of White Jasmine, for a cooking demonstration featuring sajji shrimp, sautéed orange peppers and zucchini, and a Mediterranean couscous salad. Enjoy a tasting of all the food prepared.

White Jasmine is a Madison-based company that brings the flavors of Pakistan to Dane County through its unique spices and cheeses, recipes, cooking classes, and television show “White Jasmine Everyday Cooking.”

This cooking demonstration is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 30 participants.

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.