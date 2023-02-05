media release: Gather your pals and mark your calendars! You do not want to miss Madison Community Markets’ inaugural event Pal-entine’s Valentine’s Market. The event will take place from 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Goodman Community Center in the Brassworks building. The event is free, however donations to Goodman Community Center will happily be accepted.

Pal-entine’s aims to fill your hearts with joy and warm fuzzies. You’ll be sure to find the perfect gift for your Valentine with over 30 makers and curators selling a variety of goods. Enjoy live music by local duo Pablo the Fish and djs DJ Mad A and WORT’s The Real Jaguar spinning and slinging vinyl records. Communication, a nonprofit artist space, will exhibit a bite-size art gallery and pop-up a mini version of their store. Expect general good vibes with coffee, hot cocoa and sweet treats available for purchase, along with a cash bar.

Be Mine (anonymously) is an anonymous community valentine exchange hosted by Madison Community Markets, Communication, Polka! Press, Gremlin Goods, and Hijinx Mixed Media. Art supplies will be provided to fancy up valentines designed and donated by local artists. Valentines can be sent to anyone: friends, family, or even yourself! Decorated valentines will get mailed out after the event and arrive by Valentine’s Day.

This event is for all. Brassworks is fully accessible. Masks will be required. Follow MadisonCommunityMarket2023 on Instagram for information and updates. See you pals at Pal-entine’s Valentine’s Market!