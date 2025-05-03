Palestine Solidarity Fair
to
Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
from the WNPJ newsletter:
Palestine Solidarity Fair with Madison Rafah Sister City Project
and Palestine Partners
Saturday, May 3, Madison Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Court, open house: 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop in to connect, learn, share and commit to the continued fight for Palestinian liberation. Our solidarity with Palestine is more important now than ever. Contact: rafahsistercity@yahoo.com
Info
