Palestine Solidarity Fair

to

Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

from the WNPJ newsletter:

Palestine Solidarity Fair  with Madison Rafah Sister City Project

and Palestine Partners

 Saturday, May 3, Madison Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Court, open house: 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

Drop in to connect, learn, share and commit to the continued fight for Palestinian liberation. Our solidarity with Palestine is more important now than ever. Contact: rafahsistercity@yahoo.com

Info

Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Politics & Activism
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Palestine Solidarity Fair - 2025-05-03 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Palestine Solidarity Fair - 2025-05-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Palestine Solidarity Fair - 2025-05-03 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Palestine Solidarity Fair - 2025-05-03 14:00:00 ical