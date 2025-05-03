from the WNPJ newsletter:

Palestine Solidarity Fair with Madison Rafah Sister City Project

and Palestine Partners

Saturday, May 3, Madison Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Court, open house: 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Drop in to connect, learn, share and commit to the continued fight for Palestinian liberation. Our solidarity with Palestine is more important now than ever. Contact: rafahsistercity@yahoo.com