from the Activist Calendar: Sun. Aug. 31 3:00 pm James Madison Park (614 E. Gorham) Palestine Solidarity Flotilla! Join CodePink Madison and World Beyond War to launch Madison's own solidarity flotilla. Bring your boats and/or your friends! We’ll meet up to decorate canoes, kayaks, SUPs, and more and then launch at 4:00 pm to sing, chant, enjoy watermelon, and paddle together for 1-2 hours. If you don’t have a boat, please come anyway! We’d love your help with decorations, and there will likely be plenty of opportunities to join other boaters as a passenger or paddler. More info? warabolition@gmail.com