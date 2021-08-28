Palestinian Crafts Yard Sale

media release: Saturday, August 28, 10 am - 4 pm, 1820 Rutledge Street, Madison WI 53704 (Rain date: Sunday August 29, same location, hours 11 am - 3 pm)

MRSCP and Palestine Partners will hold our first in-person crafts sale since February 2020 in the front yard of a private home near Yahara Park during the Orton-Front Festival. Be sure to stop buy to check out the beautiful fair trade crafts from Gaza, Hebron and other parts of Palestine, including embroidery, ceramics, wood products, jewelry, Hirbawi keffiyehs, and olive oil soap. We will also have stickers and yard & window signs available. (Note: Olive Oil is NOT available...if you want to purchase oil, please contact our friends at Playgrounds for Palestine.)

You can browse but not buy MRSCP's products here. You can view and/or order Palestine Partners' current products here.

NOTE: Please wear a mask to the sale in order to protect others. We will have disposable masks and hand sanitizer available.

Questions? Email rafahsistercity@yahoo.com.