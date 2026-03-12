Palm Sunday Path Madison

media release: The Palm Sunday Path is a growing movement of church leaders and faith communities who believe now is the time for Christians to stand up to rising authoritarianism and white Christian nationalism — by following Jesus more deeply.

On Palm Sunday, Christians across denominations will gather for public, prayerful action. Carrying palms from morning worship, we will walk together around Capitol Square, embodying a different vision of power — the way of humility, mercy, and courageous love.

Anchored in the Matthew 25 call to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and welcome the stranger, we follow Jesus to the seat of power to witness to Christ’s reign of justice, peace, and shared belonging.

The gathering will follow a simple liturgical flow:

Gathering & Opening Prayer

Confession & Commitment

Procession with song, scripture, and symbolic action

Blessing & Sending

Grounded in worship and open to all who long to follow Jesus in the work of healing the world, this gathering proclaims Christ’s power of love, solidarity, compassion, and peace.

Following Christ’s inclusive call — across genders, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, nations of origin, abilities, worship styles and traditions — all are welcome on the path.

Please bring:

Palm branches from your morning worship

Comfortable walking shoes

Signs reflecting Christ’s message of love, hope, peace, and inclusion

See (include web address) for more information.