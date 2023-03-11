Pampered Gardener Day

media release: Pamper yourself with a visit to The Bruce Company boutique before your spring digging begins. Enjoy refreshments and FREE hand massages by local massage therapist Missi Bollenbach! See our new collection of spa products that are sure to bring a smile to your face and elicit a heartfelt aah from every gardener's hands. No appointment or registration necessary. Just stop in and enjoy.

11am to 2pm, Saturday, March 11, The Bruce Company Garden Center, 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI 53562

FREE event