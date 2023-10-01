media release: We are excited to host the popular annual Pancake Breakfast event on Sunday, October 1, 2023! Enjoy All-You-Can-Eat freshly made pancakes and sausage from 8:00 am – Noon at Camp Wawbeek, 1450 WI-13 Trunk, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, USA. Along with breakfast, there will be drawings for prizes from local donors, a tractor ride tour of camp, and outdoor games and activities.

Tickets are $10 per person/ $6 for children and are available at the door.

Volunteers are needed to help with everything from cooking to clean up. To pitch in, contact Alex Peters, Director of Camp & Respite Services, at 608.254.8319 ext. 180.