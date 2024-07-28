media release: Join us at VFW Post 1318 the 4th Sunday of every month from 8 am - 11 am for the All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.

Breakfast includes: 2 eggs, 2 sausage, 1 mimosa (21+ yo), milk, coffee AND ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES!

Adults: $10 and Kids 6 and under: $5

Each month the breakfast is hosted by VFW Post 1318 Member, VFW Post 1318 Auxiliary Members, 115th Fighter Wing Members or other local veteran organizations who receive the funds raised from the pancake breakfast.