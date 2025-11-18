Panchiko, Sundots

× Expand Adam Alonzo The five members of Panchiko on a pile of rocks and dirt. Panchiko

The beloved UK band Panchiko is happy to announce their US and UK headline tours for Spring and Fall 2026, which follow the release of their long-awaited new album, Ginkgo , and their biggest headline shows earlier this year. For more details and ticketing information, visit: https://panchiko.net/tour

As '90s kids in the city of Nottingham, Panchiko played shows to nearly empty rooms and eventually set aside the hope of becoming full-time musicians to pursue other careers. That was true until 2020, after discovering that an internet user found Panchiko’s discarded 2000 demo CD, D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, in a Nottingham charity shop, posted it to 4chan in 2016, and effectively made their long let-go-of dreams imperative to pursue. With Ginkgo, Panchiko rediscovers and expands upon its beloved sound. The original rawness and fine grit of the demo CD remain, but with an even more varied palette.

New places, a new generation of listeners, a whole new life — the shock of their circumstances often leads Panchiko to reflect on the youth they’ve lost since they recorded their high school demo. “We had to delete ‘My Mortgage Repayments Are Going Up,’” laughs Wright, offering a sarcastic song title. And while they decidedly did not record an album about the tedium of adult living, they did make a record that truthfully reflects their grounded station in life.

Over the past year, they've reached 183M streams on Spotify alone, with their following on the platform growing by 260k in the same amount of time; they've sold out major venues in NYC (Brooklyn Paramount), Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium), Boston (The Fillmore), and so many more – doubling the size of venue they play in the span of two years – with major festival appearances at Levitation and Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris and London this fall.

Panchiko — now composed of original members Andy Wright (keyboardist and producer) and Owain Davies (vocalist and guitarist), alongside new members guitarist Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday, and drummer John Schofield — pursued their new path with vigor. Upon discovering their virality in 2020, they toured the world and wrote, recorded, and released their first album in 20+ years, 2023’s Failed At Maths. But after the thrill of the whirlwind came a new question. What comes next when your dreams come true? The answer is Gingko, a 13-track project that finds the band making some of their most introspective, cinematic, and moving music yet.