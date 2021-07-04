Panchromatic Steel

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Madison’s steeldrum band, playing authentic island calypso, jazz and familiar hits.  Cheerful music that’s creative and artful, while being fun, danceable and accessible. This event is free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. In case of rain, concerts are not able to be held.

The Summer Sunday Concert series is supported in part by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

