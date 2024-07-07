× Expand Jeff Alexander Panchromatic Steel

media release: Madison’s fusion steel band, focuses on artful, improvised music representing styles original to the southern Caribbean. Fusing island styles with pop hits, rock and jazz, PCJ offers a high-energy blend that is hard to categorize but easy to love.

Matthew Kiser, lead pan | Chris Rottmayer, piano | Tommy Mattioli, vibes | Nicholas Bartell, sax | Kevin Knapp, bass | Josh Pultorak, drums | Marcel Colbert, congas | Greg Riss, percussion