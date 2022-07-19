Panchromatic Steel

media release: Come out to The Glen for a free outdoor concert on Tuesday! The Madison Parks Foundation presents Madison's premiere steel drum band, Panchromatic Steel, live at The Glen from 5:30-8:00pm on July 19. Enjoy a steel drum performance of island styles blended with rock, pop, and jazz on our patio.

Golf will be open and available during the event. Reserve your tee times now: https://cityofmadisongolf.teesnap.net/

