Panchromatic Steel, MELVIS

Luke Busch The band Panchromatic Steel. Panchromatic Steel

media release: Every first Friday this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor play space like no other!

Tonight’s featured act, Panchromatic Steel, fuses island styles with pop hits, rock, and jazz, for an energetic genre-bending performance. Enjoy a “Drop in the Bucket” intermission performance from Melvis, a returning MCM favorite who rocked our holiday socks off at Adult Swim last winter!

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration.