press release: Summer Concerts at Olbrich Gardens are a well-loved tradition and we are thrilled to be able to continue them during this challenging year! The 2020 Summer Concert series kicks off on July 14 with Panchromatic Steel!

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes for Olbrich's Summer Concerts:

Attendance will be limited to 25 people on the Great Lawn and 25 people on the rooftop terrace of the Frautschi Family Learning Center.

In order to support local musicians and raise funds for the Gardens, tickets are $10 each. Because of the limited capacity, tickets must be purchased in advance online or over the phone.

Individual households must sit at least 6 feet apart on the Great Lawn and rooftop terrace. All visitors should bring their own lawn chair seating or blankets.

Carry in picnics allowed. No sharing of food or drinks between different households. Please carry out all trash.

Face coverings are required when indoors and are strongly encouraged when not eating or drinking.