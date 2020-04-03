× Expand Jeff Alexander Panchromatic Steel

press release: The Canopy Sessions. Enjoy LIVE music performed from the tropical canopy of the Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

$5 admission at the door - Cash Only.

Some things to keep in mind before you arrive:

Plan to enjoy the live music while strolling the tropical Conservatory. There is limited bench seating available. No carry-in chairs allowed.

A bar station will be available inside the Conservatory. The bar accepts cash and cards.

Front doors open at 4:30 p.m. - Conservatory doors open at 5 p.m.

First-come, first served - the maximum number of visitors allowed in the Conservatory will be continuously admitted as visitors cycle out.

Arrive with your whole party - line jumping is not permitted.

When entering the building you'll be notified if you will be immediately admitted into the Conservatory or directed into the waiting line.

Panchromatic Steel is a steeldrum band homegrown in Madison that plays authentic island calypso, jazz, classical and familiar pop/rock. Its music brightens any day, transports listeners to their happiest moments in the sun, and threads the needle by being creative and artful while still being fun, danceable and accessible to virtually everyone.