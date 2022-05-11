ONLINE: Pandemic Struggles and Silver Linings

press release: Over 11,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19. Many more have suffered illness due to the virus. After two years battling COVID, uncertainty about our shared future remains. What is certain, though, is that Wisconsin is in need of information and healing as we continue to cope with the pandemic and its effects. Medical researchers in our state have been working hard over the past two years to mediate this complex public health crisis and to move us on towards a healthier future. To gather and share their wisdom, the Wisconsin Academy presents “COVID Two Years On,” a series of conversations with researchers in the field about the challenges and triumphs they’ve experienced and about the new insights they’ve gained working on COVID-related research.

“Pandemic Struggles and Silver Linings" with infectious disease researcher Dr. Nasia Safdar

May 11 | 6-7:15 pm

Dr. Safdar focuses in on the epidemiology and pathogenesis––origins, make-up, and development––of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. She will also discuss outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation steps necessary to move forward to a healthier future.

All talks are free and hosted as webinars over Zoom. Pre-registration is required; a join link will be sent to the email you provide.