media release: Germany | 1928 | DCP | 141 min. | German intertitles with English subtitles

Director: G.W. Pabst

Cast: Louise Brooks, Fritz Kortner, Gustav Diessl

Brooks plays Lulu, heroine of Frank Wedekind’s beloved German plays. An innocently immoral sexual predator, Lulu discards and destroys men as she tries to get ahead...until she meets Jack the Ripper. After a series of nondescript flapper films, the American Brooks abandoned Hollywood in favor of artistically richer projects in Europe. She emerged a screen icon through her work on Pandora’s Box, Pabst’s masterpiece of silent cinema. A newly restored 2K DCP will be presented, accompanied on live piano by David Drazin.

