Pansy Sale

Saturday, April 1, 2017, 10 a.m. - while supplies last!

Celebrate spring with a cheery pansy, panola, or viola grown in Olbrich's own greenhouses.

Pots of pansies are $6 each, with three plants per pot. Proceeds benefit Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Pansies are cool weather plants that do best if planted in the ground. However, they also look great in a container, and make wonderful springtime gifts. Not only decorative, pansies are also edible and add a flash of color to dishes as a garnish. Or, try planting colorful pansies in a container with lettuce - it's an entire salad in one pot!