The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise

7 pm on 12/16-17, 21-23 & 26-28 and 2 pm, 12/17-18, Bartell Theatre. $20/$10.

media release: Written by Nick Schweitizer & Steve Noll

The Panto strikes back! Mercury's first panto sequel takes us back to that galaxy far far away: A bounty hunter with a bucket stuck on his head meets the Baby Yoda who just might melt it off. Adventures await them, especially when other streaming shows get jealous and invade their galaxy. Presented in PantoVision.

Performed on the Drury Stage