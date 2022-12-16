The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
7 pm on 12/16-17, 21-23 & 26-28 and 2 pm, 12/17-18, Bartell Theatre. $20/$10.
media release: Written by Nick Schweitizer & Steve Noll
The Panto strikes back! Mercury's first panto sequel takes us back to that galaxy far far away: A bounty hunter with a bucket stuck on his head meets the Baby Yoda who just might melt it off. Adventures await them, especially when other streaming shows get jealous and invade their galaxy. Presented in PantoVision.
Performed on the Drury Stage