The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 12/16-17, 21-23 & 26-28 and 2 pm, 12/17-18, Bartell Theatre. $20/$10.

media release: Written by Nick Schweitizer & Steve Noll

The Panto strikes back! Mercury's first panto sequel takes us back to that galaxy far far away: A bounty hunter with a bucket stuck on his head meets the Baby Yoda who just might melt it off. Adventures await them, especially when other streaming shows get jealous and invade their galaxy. Presented in PantoVision.

Performed on the Drury Stage

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-16 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-17 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-18 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-18 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-18 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Panto-lorian, Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Francise - 2022-12-21 19:00:00 ical