Paoli's Egg-Cellent Scavenger Hunt

Join the Paoli Merchants for a visual scavenger hunt on Saturday, April 19 & Sunday, April 20.

Instead of hidden, grab-able eggs, we've cleverly placed 16 special signs – our "eggs" – for you to discover! These colorful clues won't be hopping away; they'll be waiting patiently for your keen eyes at various Paoli Merchant locations, both inside their cozy shops and out in the fresh air

Visit https://www.secretsignsisters.com/paoli-egg-hunt to download a Printable Coloring Sheet to use as your Scavenger Hunt guide or save a photo of the eggs to your phone to use as your guide. Our Egg Scavenger Hunt was put together by our friends at @secretsignsisters.

Gather your family and friends and get ready for a weekend of discovery in Paoli! Let's create some unforgettable memories together on this special visual egg hunt! Don't miss out on the fun!

Kindly be aware that not all merchants are open on Sunday. Eggs may be carefully placed in their front windows or outside. Thank you for respecting our local businesses.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1814248506083790/