Paoli Winter Games

media release: The Hop Garden will deliver an afternoon of winter fun unlike anything else! Participate or Spectate! Either way, fire pits, fresh air, cold beer and warm soup awaits.

1pm - Soup Contest! Compete or Eat! Proceeds to benefit Paul's Party.

2-4pm - Winter Games! Athleticism isn't necessary for these winter games, but a sense of humor most definitely is! Team of two required, and free to participate!

4-7pm - Live Music in the Loft by Shekinah King!

4:30pm - 2022 Winter Games Winner and Soup Chef Announced