Paoli Winter Games
to
Hop Garden Tap Room, Paoli 6818 Canal St., Paoli, Wisconsin 53593
media release: The Hop Garden will deliver an afternoon of winter fun unlike anything else! Participate or Spectate! Either way, fire pits, fresh air, cold beer and warm soup awaits.
1pm - Soup Contest! Compete or Eat! Proceeds to benefit Paul's Party.
2-4pm - Winter Games! Athleticism isn't necessary for these winter games, but a sense of humor most definitely is! Team of two required, and free to participate!
4-7pm - Live Music in the Loft by Shekinah King!
4:30pm - 2022 Winter Games Winner and Soup Chef Announced