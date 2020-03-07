"The Paper Bag Princess" Day

press release: Please join us to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Paper Bag Princess! At 1:00pm there will be a reading of the book, followed by dress making (for your very own paper bag dress!), and a limited number of crowns and temporary tattoos! Sign up for a raffle for your chance to win a special tote and copy of the book! If you can't make it to the reading, you are welcome to stop by any time during the day to make yourself a dress.