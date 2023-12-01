media release: Dec 2, 2034 - Jan 15, 2024, during regular museum hours, Driftless Historium,100 S 2nd Street, Mount Horeb, WI 53572. www.mthorebhistory.org

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season, and step into the whimsical and imaginative world of accomplished puppet maker Ken Vogel. Forty marionettes and hand puppets crafted by Madison artist Ken Vogel will be on display in “Puppets on Holiday,” a FREE exhibition at the Driftless Historium debuting December 2, 2023 and running through January 15, 2024. A variety of Vogel’s displayed works will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds donated by the artist back to the museum

Free Paper Bag Puppet Party: Friday, December 1, 2023 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.In celebration of Vogel’s exhibit "Puppets on Holiday," the Driftless Historium will also be hosting a Paper Bag Puppet Party for the young and young at heart. This is a FREE, drop-in activity with all supplies provided to assemble your own hand puppet. Then test out your new puppet in the museum’s official Puppet Theatre. Attendees will be the first to see “Puppets on Holiday”—that officially debuts the next day! This is a family-friendly event for all ages, but please note that children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the activity.

Free Puppet Show & Artist Reception: December 9, 2023 from 1 - 4 p.m. All are invited to this FREE open house! At 1:00 p.m., Puppeteer Pam Corcoran and her needle-felted marionettes will present “Donkey Tales,” a fresh and expanded take on the traditional tale of the Bremen Town Musicians. This kid-centered experience will wrap up with an opportunity to try out Pam’s puppets under her expert guidance. Then stick around to meet Puppet Maker Ken Vogel himself and learn about his puppet-making process during a 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. open house, with cupcakes and other light refreshments provided for all guests.