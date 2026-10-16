Paper Basketmaking

media release: Join basket maker Kimberly Crowley and her apprentice as they teach workshop attendees to make two communal Black Ash basket that will be later displayed at the library. Additionally, attendees can make a personal paper basket as a parting, take-home gift.

This workshop is appropriate for school-aged kids through adults, and youth are highly encouraged to attend!

No Registration Required.

About the Presenter: Kimberly is a member of the Hall family, known for their skills as master Ho-Chunk Black Ash and miniature basket weavers. Basket weaving is one of the longest practiced Ho-Chunk artistic forms, and both women and men of the Ho-Chunk nation continue to make baskets professionally today.

Part of the Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.